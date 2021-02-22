Met Éireann issues second Donegal wind warning for Tuesday

Another wind warning has been issued for Donegal for Tuesday.

Met Éireann issued the latest wind warning on Monday evening to be in effect from 8am on Tuesday until 6pm. It also applies to Leinster, Munster, Galway and Mayo.

The status yellow warning is for south to southwest winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding, the forecaster warned.

A previous status yellow warning for strong southerly winds will be in effect from 9pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday.