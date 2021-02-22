Met Éireann issues second Donegal wind warning for Tuesday

Contact
Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding, Met Éireann has warned
Another wind warning has been issued for Donegal for Tuesday.
Met Éireann issued the latest wind warning on Monday evening to be in effect from 8am on Tuesday until 6pm. It also applies to Leinster, Munster, Galway and Mayo.
The status yellow warning is for south to southwest winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding, the forecaster warned.
A previous status yellow warning for strong southerly winds will be in effect from 9pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.