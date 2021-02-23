Two men hospitalised following late-night altercation at Donegal filling station

Contact
Gardaí have launched an appeal after two men required hospital treatment following a late-night altercation at a Donegal filling station.
The altercation took place between a group of men at the forecourt of a filling station at Ludden, Buncrana between 4am and 5am on Sunday, February 21. Gardaí say two men required hospital treatment as a result of injuries they sustained in the incident.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage from passing on the main road to contact them at Buncrana garda station on 074 93 20540.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Gardaí are appealing to anyone in the estate who may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact them at Letterkenny garda station
Gardaí say two men required hospital treatment as a result of injuries they sustained in the incident.
Paul Diver, chair of the Donegal branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, warned that failure to act now will have long term implications that could take years to repair
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.