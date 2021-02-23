Two men hospitalised following late-night altercation at Donegal filling station

Gardaí have launched an appeal after two men required hospital treatment following a late-night altercation at a Donegal filling station.

The altercation took place between a group of men at the forecourt of a filling station at Ludden, Buncrana between 4am and 5am on Sunday, February 21. Gardaí say two men required hospital treatment as a result of injuries they sustained in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage from passing on the main road to contact them at Buncrana garda station on 074 93 20540.