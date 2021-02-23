Car damaged in early-morning incident at Donegal housing estate

Gardaí are appealing for information after a car was damaged in an early-morning incident at a Donegal housing estate.

The incident took place at the Blue Cedars estate in Ballybofey on February 19 at around 6am. A resident heard a loud bang outside their home and found a plant pot smashed and damage to the driver’s door of their car.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone in the estate who may have witnessed anything suspicious to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.