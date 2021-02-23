Donegal gardaí investigating another car arson

Gardaí in Donegal are investigating another incident of a car being set alight.

The latest incident took palace at Gortnamara, Carndonagh on Friday, February 19 at around 12.40am.

Gardaí were alerted to a car on fire and the fire service attended the scene. An investigation into criminal damage has been launched.

Gardaí in the county have raised concern about the number of incidents of cars being set on fire or abandoned in recent months. They have appealed to sellers of cars to ensure they comply with their legal obligations.