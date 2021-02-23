Cross-Border Workers Coalition requests meeting with Finance Minister Donohoe

The Cross Border Workers Coalition (CBWC) has written to the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, requesting a meeting to examine current remote working tax legislation in the Republic of Ireland.

The Coalition was set up in response to the fact that employees who live in the Republic of Ireland but work in Northern Ireland are largely prohibited from remote working and are subject to a ‘double tax’ on their income should it be determined that they have worked from home or within the Republic of Ireland.

The North West based campaign group have urged the finance minister to work with them to “achieve a permanent, pragmatic solution” to this urgent problem faced by cross-border workers.

The letter is co-signed by the Coalition’s Steering Group, which includes representatives from businesses and trade bodies across the North of Ireland such as Allstate NI and the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

Paul Quinn, co-chair of the Cross-Border Workers Coalition, said today:

“In December 2020, speaking in the Dáil Éireann, Finance Minister Donohoe committed to meet with our representatives to discuss remote working tax rules for cross-border workers directly.

"This offer was most welcome and reflected the importance of this pressing issue facing businesses across the North of Ireland.

“This letter sent today represents the next step in our campaign to tackle the unfair, out-of-kilter remote working tax legislation faced by cross-border workers.

"By meeting and working with us, we hope that Minister Donohoe will bring forward a practical solution to this issue that works for everyone,” he said.