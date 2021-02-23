NATIONAL: Three men arrested after searches in two counties leads to €200,000 drugs seizure

Contact
Gardaí have arrested three men and seized an estimated €200,000 worth of cannabis Herb following searches at locations in Dublin and Meath on Monday.
Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Special Crime Task Force (SCTF) assisted by personnel assigned to the DMR participated in an intelligence-led operation.
Searches were carried out at locations in Dublin and Meath where an estimated €200,000 (pending analysis) worth of cannabis herb was seized.
Three men, one aged 58 years and two aged 45 years, were arrested. They are currently being detained at Coolock, Raheny and Ballymun Garda Stations, pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
All three men have had their periods of detention extended and remain in Garda custody at this time.
