Donegal-based organisation is granted official EU Seafood Producer status

The Irish Islands Marine Resource Organisation (IIMRO) has been officially recognised as an EU Producer Organisation.

Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD made the announcement concerning the Arranmore-based organisation which represents the interests of island fishers throughout the islands of Ireland.

Minister McConalogue said: “In our Programme for Government, we committed to supporting the inshore fishing fleet in generating greater marketing and promotional capacity by facilitating the establishment of a Producer Organisation for these smaller fishing vessels, thereby providing additional opportunity for the island and coastal communities involved in the inshore sector.

“In 2020, my Department put in place new Recognition Criteria to be satisfied by producer groups seeking recognition as an EU Producer Organisation and these were designed in particular to make it easier for inshore fishermen to achieve recognition.

“I am very pleased to now approve the first inshore fisheries Producer Organisation, which focuses on our offshore islands, and I anticipate that further inshore Producer Organisations may soon follow.”

The IMMRO is based in Árainn Mhór Island, County Donegal and represents the interests of island fishers throughout the islands of Ireland.

The Minister said: “PO status for the IIMRO is a result of the hard work carried out by island fishers and their contribution to local economies. Fishing is the backbone of island life in Ireland and important for the cultural and economic wellbeing of the islands.”