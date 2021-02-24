Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Public meeting to air concerns about proposed gold mining in Donegal

"North West is earmarked to be exploited for profit and greed" - claim

Public meeting to air concerns about proposed gold mining in Donegal

The environmental impacts of gold mining are to be discussed at a public meeting via Zoom tonight

Reporter:

Staff Reporter


People Before Profit Donegal and Tyrone branches are hosting a joint public meeting via Zoom, tonight, Wednesday, February 24 at 7pm on environmentally destructive mining plans in the North West region.

Posing great risk to public health, these destructive mining plans in areas across the North-West include the use of highly toxic cyanide, a fast acting and deadly chemical that can cause serious heart, brain and nerve damage, including seizures and cardiac arrest. Exposure can be via breathing, drinking water, eating food or touching contaminated soil.

The majority of the world’s gold is extracted from open pit mines, where huge volumes of earth are scoured away and processed for trace elements. It's estimated to produce enough raw gold to make a single ring, 20 tons of rock and soil are dislodged and discarded.

The resulting erosion clogs streams and rivers that will eventually destroy marine ecosystems. Exposing the deep earth to air and water also causes chemical reactions that produce sulfuric acid, which can leak into drainage systems. Air quality is compromised by the release of hundreds of tons of airborne elemental mercury every year.

People Before Profit activist Louise Taylor said they were concerns about recent developments in this area.

"People Before Profit stands firmly against the devastating impact mining will have on the health of people and the environment.

"Our natural environment in the North West is earmarked to be exploited for profit and greed. We need to protect our land, waters and air - our health is so inextricably linked to the health of the environment.

"Together, with communities leading the way, we can fashion the sustainable solutions to one of the biggest threats to humanity. Environmental destruction for profit."

Fidelma O'Kane of Save Our Sperrins, Toni Devine of Inishowen Against Goldmining and Louise Taylor, People Before Profit member and environmental activist will be presenting at the meeting.

A link to the meeting can be found on the People Before Profit Donegal and Tyrone social media pages.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie