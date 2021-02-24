Recognition of IIMRO as a Seafood Producer Organisation welcomed

Contact
Donegal TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn
The announcement by the government that they will now recognise the Irish Islands Marine Research Organisation as an EU fish producers organisation has been given a warm welcome.
Donegal TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn said: “This is a good day for the small island based fishing fleet in Ireland to achieve this significant fish producers recognition.
“I applaud the efforts of Seamus Bonner and all in the IIMRO for their long number of years campaigning and persuading to achieve this status.
“This recognition - the first in Ireland for a small scale and inshore representative fishing body - will allow IIMRO to properly negotiate for fair and equitable access to quotas, properly resourced marketing of their product, a rightful place during negotiations and be a stronger representative body for their members."
The Sinn Féin spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine added: “I hope that there will be further announcements soon of other smaller scale and inshore representative bodies being afforded producer organisation status so that they can play their full part in a prosperous and sustainable future for all involved in the Irish fishing industry.”
