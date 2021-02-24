Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Recognition of IIMRO as a Seafood Producer Organisation welcomed

Padraig Mac Lochlainn

Donegal TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The announcement by the government that they will now recognise the Irish Islands Marine Research Organisation as an EU fish producers organisation has been given a warm welcome.

Donegal TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn said: “This is a good day for the small island based fishing fleet in Ireland to achieve this significant fish producers recognition.

“I applaud the efforts of Seamus Bonner and all in the IIMRO for their long number of years campaigning and persuading to achieve this status.

“This recognition - the first in Ireland for a small scale and inshore representative fishing body - will allow IIMRO to properly negotiate for fair and equitable access to quotas, properly resourced marketing of their product, a rightful place during negotiations and be a stronger representative body for their members."

The Sinn Féin spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine added: “I hope that there will be further announcements soon of other smaller scale and inshore representative bodies being afforded producer organisation status so that they can play their full part in a prosperous and sustainable future for all involved in the Irish fishing industry.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie