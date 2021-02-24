Over 600 patients opt to have treatment away from Letterkenny University Hospital last year

Over 600 in-patients at Letterkenny University Hospital opted to receive treatment elsewhere in 2020.

The issue was raised at this week's Regional Health Forum West meeting by Donegal county councillor Gerry Crawford.

Cllr Crawford asked HSE officials how many patients from the inpatient Waiting List and from Day Services at Letterkenny University Hospital have been given an option to have their procedure carried out outside of Letterkenny and how many have taken up this offer.

In a written response John Hayes, Chief Officer, CHO1 said: "In 2020, there were 1,485 patients on the LUH inpatient and day services waiting lists who were given the option to have their treatment in another location, of which 609 accepted the offer."