Gardai seek help in trying to find missing 15-year-old

Joshua McDonagh
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Joshua McDonagh, who went missing in Letterkenny, on Monday, February 22, 2021.
Joshua is described as being 5’ 9” in height and of a slim build.
He has short brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Joshua was wearing a red shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and white Nike runners.
Anyone with information on Joshua’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
