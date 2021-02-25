It's Thursday - Donegal Democrat day

Contact
It's Thursday and that means Donegal Democrat day
Read all the latest news, views, sport and photos from around the county
- Vaccine Pop Up Centres Coming
- Seachtain na Gaeilge to be launched online
- Level 5 restrictions to remain until April 5
- Donegal inspiration may end up a Hollywood blockbuster
- Donegal flavour to new traditional music series#
- Local Enterprise Week 2021 starts next week
- Tanya McCole set for March comeback
- Glowing tributes to late Eva Coyle, Raphoe
- Donegal has lowest disposable income per person in the State
- Minister meets Ulster Bank chief
- 100th anniversary of first casualty of War of Independence
- Driving behaviour put down to having screaming child in car
- Abbey Theatre's new Artistic Director is from Donegal
