Growing community opposition to Inishowen gold prospecting

There is growing community opposition to the gold prospecting currently taking place in the Glentogher / Meeneragh area of Inishowen.

The site, which lies between Quigley's Point and Carndonagh, is currently being explored by Arkle Resources PLC, formerly known as Connemara Mining, an Ireland-based gold and zinc exploration and development company.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Rose Kelly, a spokesperson for Save Inishowen From Gold Mining said gold prospecting in Inishowen would result in “ecocide in one of the most beautiful places on earth”.

Ms Kelly said: “The prospecting licence of Arkle Resources PLC is up for renewal on April 10, 2021, which is why our campaign has heated up. We do not want the licence renewed. It does not make sense. We want the prospecting to stop.

“Licence renewal is the responsibility of Eamon Ryan TD (Green Party) Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and we would encourage anyone who is opposed to it to go to the Save Inishowen From Gold Mining Facebook page and use the letter of objection letter template available there.

“Inishowen, indeed Ireland, is in the middle of a climate and bio-diversity emergency. A recent report by the National Biodiversity Forum, which critiqued the Government's Biodiversity Action Plan 2017 to 2020, did not pull any punches. The Plan has been an abysmal failure. While elements such as the Pollinator Plan are positive, generally, the Biodiversity Action Plan is seen as a disaster.

“The Plan's targets are not being met and, as a result, the Government is being fines huge sums of money for infringements. The National Biodiversity Forum has gone as far as to say: 'Ireland does not adequately fund even basic environmental compliance. The biggest transgressor of environmental law in Ireland is the State', said Rose Kelly.

In spite of the Biodiversity Action Plan, Rose Kelly claimed Ireland was “open for business for mining and all forms of extractivism”.

She added: “We are calling the Government on this. This is ecocide. We are calling Mining and extractivism what it is, ecocide. It is a crime. We live in Inishowen, the most beautiful place on planet earth. It is just gorgeous and we want to protect it for this generation and for generations to come.

“We need clean air and we need clean water and we need clean ground to grow food. We do not need gold. Even the Gold industry has admitted there is enough gold in circulation to meet industrial needs for 200 years. This is fact. Gold mining is all about profits for prospecting companies and mining companies. It is the local community which stands to suffer.

“Save Inishowen from Gold Mining is growing rapidly. The number of people wanting to join is unbelievable. We have also joined an international organisation called 'Yes to Life, No to Mining, which has a presence on every continent.

“It has access to environmental lawyers and financial experts. This means we are now in communication with communities from all over the world who, like ourselves, are opposing extractivism. Save Inishowen from Gold Mining has the full backing of the international community and all of the expertise that carries. We also have the full backing of Friends of the Earth NI we have the full backing of SOS Save our Sperrins, in Tyrone, who are an inspiration,” said Rose Kelly.

According to Rose Kelly, Arkle Resources PLC references the similarities between geology and the deposits in Inishowen and in the Sperrins.

She said: “Arkle is looking at it from a purely economic point of view. However, we are saying, we are all one land mass, we are one people. There is no separation here.

“Save Inishowen From Gold Mining has also written to Minister Eamon Ryan asking for a cessation to prospecting activities. We are currently in a covid pandemic lockdown and prospecting for mining is not essential work. Also, the kind of authentic community and public consultation required is just not possible during lockdown.

“We have received support from our local Inishowen councillors, who are appalled by the prospecting.

We have so much to protect here. This is about the health of the environment and the health of communities,” said Rose Kelly.





