Winter gritting woes in Donegal

Donegal County Council spent €1.8 million gritting 6,458 kilometres of roads in the year 2019 to 2020.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Terry Crossan (Sinn Féin) described the spending as “hefty” and the number of roads as “significant”. However, he queried the explanation given for not adding several of Inishowen's rural roads to the Council's Winter Gritting Programme.

Cllr Crossan said: “Some councillor have been arguing to have other roads included in Donegal County Council's Winter Gritting Programme. However, we were told, if roads were added to the programme, we would suffer in other ways, because the programme for repairing potholes and drainage comes out of the same pot.

“Essentially, councillors have been told, if the Winter Gritting Programme was increased, fixing potholes and other aspects of road maintenance would suffer. Almost all of the councillors present objected to that. What we are asking for is extra funding for the Winter Gritting Programme, so the number of roads included can be increased.

“In terms of the currently excluded secondary rural roads, what I was strongly advocating was for Donegal County Council to introduce a pilot scheme involving local farmers in gritting.

“It is essential we add these secondary rural roads to the Winter Gritting Programme. There are quite a few people living on those roads, quite a few elderly people or people who require carers maybe twice or three times a day or people who are ill and receiving palliative care at home. In addition, when the schools are back, obviously, there will be more transport on the roads, taking children to and from school,” said Cllr Crossan.

Terry Crossan said he would like Donegal County Council to introduce or examine a pilot scheme for a number of roads.

He added: “I have already spoken to a number of farmers who have very high spec tractors and have all the spreaders and gritting attachments. It there was a freeze in place, they could keep all of those secondary rural roads clear, at all times.

“Obviously the participating farmers would also have to have proper public liability insurance. I would like to see a one-year pilot programme in a number of areas, to examine if it works successfully. The amount of money involved would be miniscule compared to the benefits we would be getting out of it.

“The worst time of the year for potholes is the winter. However, we cannot increase the number of roads gritted by reducing the numbers of potholes fixed. More money needs to be made available to add routes to the Winter Gritting Programme.

“I must emphasise this Council, to be fair, has done a splendid job. The workers are out very early in morning and out in evenings when required. It is a very labour intensive, cost intensive operation and they deserve credit. I am not blaming workers but the powers that be need to make more money available and consideration needs to be given to how to grit additional secondary rural roads,” said Cllr Crossan.