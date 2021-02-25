Donegal microbiologist wins prestigious dental award

A Donegal microbiologist has won a prestigious award at the International Association of Dental Research annual scientific meeting.

Buncrana's Jessica Fletcher, who is currently studying for a PhD in microbiology in Dublin Dental University Hospital, part of Trinity College Dublin, won the Hatton Award (sponsored by Dentsply Sirona) with her project: 'The TLO gene family influences and virulence of the human fungal pathogen Candida albicans'.

Speaking to Donegal Live following her award, Jessica said her Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, Biology teacher, Ms Barron, set her on the path to where she was today. “Ms Barron really fostered my love of biology and science,” said the former Scoil Íosagáin student.

Jessica is the daughter of Janet and John Fletcher from the town. Her brother, Shaun, is currently studying Maths and Chemistry at the University of Glasgow and her sister, Rachel, is in Fifth Year in Scoil Mhuire.

The modest scientist said she was “delighted” to have won the Hatton Prize.

She added: “I was up against some great competition, with postgraduate students from the dental schools in Dublin, Cork and Belfast all presenting their research.

“The meeting was my first time presenting online over Zoom, and I was a little nervous about that, but everything was run so well and went smoothly. I was shocked to have won the prize at the end of the day.

“Normally, the winner gets to go to the international conference in Boston and present their work there. But this year the international conference will be run online, so I won’t be jetting off to the States. I will still be presenting my work at an international event, so I am very excited about that. The event in July will be the last time I present my work before I submit my thesis in August, and I have a lot of work to do before then.

“After submitting my PhD thesis and passing my viva voce interview, I hope to stay in research as a postdoctoral researcher, and maybe spend some time working abroad, and hopefully in the future I’ll be running my own research lab somewhere,” said Jessica.

Following her Leaving Certificate, Jessica studied Microbiology at Trinity College Dublin, followed by her Masters in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at Queen's University, Belfast.

Jessica said: “I then decided I wanted to continue in education, so I applied for a PhD in Microbiology.

“The reason I am based in the Dental Hospital is that my project involves an organism that causes infections in the mouth. I study Candida albicans, which is a fungus that can cause thrush in the mouth, along with other infections. Most healthy people will actually carry C albicans in their mouth and it will have no effect, but it’s when a person becomes sick in another way and the immune system is weak that C. albicans can cause an infection.

“My project in particular deals with a gene family in Candida, and no one is fully sure of its role yet. I was able to remove all of these genes from my Candida strains using a method called CRISPR (the scientists who came up with this technique won the Nobel prize in Chemistry last year). And when we knocked out the gene family we say that the strain was less able to grow, and it was less able to cause infection, which told us that this gene family is important in C. albicans.

“Now, I am putting different members of the gene family back in to see what each individual gene does. Further down the line, if we can figure out what role these genes have in Candida, then we might be able to use these genes as targets for new drugs or therapies to fight Candida albicans infections,” said Jessica.





