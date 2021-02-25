Donegal Co Council and Finn Harps team up for road safety message

Contact
Road Safety For Everyone say Harps and the council
Online Primary School Road Safety Art Competition
The Donegal Road Safety Working Group and Finn Harps FC have once again teamed up to assist with the promotion of road safety with the Primary School Road Safety Art Competition, which this year will be online.
The Road Safety Art competition invites young artists from Donegal’s Primary Schools, to create a piece of visual art that will raise awareness of how to stay safe on the roads.
To enter as an individual, just get creative by making an original piece of art and uploading a photo of it online.
The artwork will then be entered into the competition and reviewed by the judges. The winning artwork will
be displayed at Finn Park for the coming season.
Cathaoirleach Donegal County Council, Cllr Rena Donaghey, said the council is delighted with the continued efforts of Finn Harps Football Club to help them promote greater awareness of the dangers on our roads.
"The Primary School Art Competition competition will help raise awareness, change behaviour and influence all road users about road safety. Everyone who uses the roads has a role to play in road safety.”
Brian O’ Donnell, Donegal County Council Road Safety Officer said the Donegal Road Safety Working
Group is delighted to be associated with Finn Harps Football Club in promoting road safety.
The safety of all road users continues to be a priority and due to the current restrictions the Primary School Art competition has been moved online and we hope it will continue to open up a conversation about road
safety with children, teaching them how to be safe and also influence road users on responsible road
safety behavior”.
Finn Harps underage secretary, John Campbell, stated, they too were delighted to be associated with this
road safety awareness campaign.
"As the senior soccer club in Donegal, Finn Harps are delighted to be involved with the Donegal Road Safety Working Group as there is a responsibility on all of us to promote road safety.”
The closing date for entries is 5pm on Friday, March 19 Entries can be e-mailed to fhroadsafety@gmail.com. Winners will be notified by e-mail.
