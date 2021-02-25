Update toCOVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Strategy welcomed

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly's update to Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Strategy has been welcomed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD.

The Government approved the Provisional Vaccine Allocation Strategy on December 8, 2020. It was noted at the time the Strategy would be kept under review and amended as a result of changes to existing evidence and/or the epidemiological situation.

Minister McConalogue said: “Our COVID-19 Vaccination Programme has always been built on fairness and to ensure that those with the highest risk of severe disease and death were prioritised for vaccines when supplies were limited”.

The National Immunisation Advisory Council (NIAC), in conjunction with the Department of Health, recommended revising the Vaccine Allocation Strategy. The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) endorsed the recommendations and they were approved by Government on Tuesday.

The Minister continued: "The changes being made are based on the latest clinical and medical advice that those we are moving up the list would suffer the worst outcomes if they were to get the disease. The conditions include cancer, chronic respiratory disease and diabetes, amongst others.

"In comprising the initial Vaccine Allocation Strategy, the NIAC listed several conditions associated with increased risk of severe disease and death. In the intervening period, national and international evidence has become available which has enabled a more detailed analysis of underlying conditions that may increase the risk of developing severe disease or death.

"NIAC has now been able to more comprehensively identify those medical conditions and to distinguish between those which place a person at very high or high risk of severe disease if they contract the virus. Medical conditions and the magnitude of the risk they pose will continue to be monitored and periodically reviewed.

“Accelerating the vaccination of those with certain pre-existing conditions is consistent with the advice given to Member States by the ECDC. The vaccination programme is a key Government priority in fighting the virus. We can see light at the end of the tunnel now," concluded Minister Mc Conalogue.