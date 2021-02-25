All elements of Good Friday Agreement need to implemented before border poll - Senator says

Donegal Senator and spokesperson on Northern Ireland, Niall Blaney has outlined that all elements of the Good Friday Agreement need to be implemented through institutions, North and South before a border poll can be truly considered.

Senator Blaney commented: “In the aftermath of the collapse of Stormont and the effects of Brexit, what does a border poll bring right now and what does it do for inclusion on the Island.

“We all need to engage on issues that affect our everyday lives and the wellbeing of the economy either side of the border.

“We need to ensure that opportunities for individuals in Northern Ireland are similar to those available south of the border.

"That is why the Irish Government are committed to a spend of €500m between now and 2025 on cross border projects while endeavouring to begin conversations around our shared future.

“We cannot impose a border poll that excludes the wishes and concern of the Protestant communities of this island. The only positive indication of progress on our past was achieved through agreeing the Good Friday Agreement."

“We need to fully implement all elements of the Good Friday Agreement through the institutions, North and South.

“Much is possible with agreement as the Good Friday Agreement has proven, but much work remains to be done to eliminate scars of the past. But with mutual respect and inclusiveness, much can be achieved to let the children of tomorrow live in a harmonious shared Island.”