COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: 23 more cases in Donegal; 35 more Covid-related deaths nationally

There have been 35 more deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland, and 613 new cases.

Here in Donegal, the number of new cases notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre is 23, two more than yesterday.

Over the past five days, the figure in Donegal has been above 20 on all but one day (Tuesday - 15).

And our 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population has risen slightly today to 164.6

However, it remains well below the national average which stands at 226.1

Of the 35 additional deaths notified in Ireland today; 21 occurred in February, 12 occurred in January, 1 in November, while one further death is under investigation.

As of midnight, on Wednesday, the HPSC has been notified of 613 confirmed cases of Covid-19. The cases include 224 in Dublin, 39 in Limerick, 37 in Meath, 34 in Westmeath, 33 in Offaly and the remaining 246 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 591 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 138 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 22, 359,616 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

226,291 people have received their first dose

133,325 people have received their second dose



Dr Lucy Jessop, Director, National Immunisation Office, noted how in the last ten days, we have seen Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme move into the community.

“Many of us know family and friends who are among the almost 360,000 people to have been vaccinated in recent weeks. This is cause for great hope for all of us,” Dr Jessop said.

“The vaccine is already having a significant impact on our healthcare workers. In the last week in January, almost 1,400 healthcare workers contracted Covid-19; that number was less than 300 last week. This is wonderful news and clearly demonstrates the early impact the vaccination programme is having.”

“However, even if you have received your Covid-19 vaccine, you must continue to wash your hands, wear a face covering, maintain a social distance and keep your close contacts to a minimum."