Thousands of properties without power in Inishowen

ESB says repair crews have been tasked to the scene
Over 18,000 homes and businesses are currently without power in Inishowen.
The fault is affecting the townland of Trillick.
The ESB says repair crews have been tasked to the scene.
Power is expected to be restored to all properties at around 3pm
