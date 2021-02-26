Contact

Renewed call for Planning Office to be reopened in Inishowen

High number of planning applications from the peninsula

Renewed call by Cllr Martin Farren for Planning Office to be reopened in Inishowen.

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

There has been a renewed call for the Planning Section of Donegal County Council to re-open an office in Carndonagh Public Service Centre.

Councillor Martin Farren (Labour) highlighted the issue at February's meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors.

Cllr Farren noted that Donegal County Council had received 536 planning applications from Inishowen in 2020, saying the high number of applications merited the reopening of an office in the peninsula.

Cllr Farren said it was “hopefully” something the Council could consider in the future.

He added: “I think we should keep it on the agenda. I have always said the Public Service Centre in Carndonagh was put there for a purpose and, in view of the high number of planning applications from Inishowen, Donegal County Council should reopen its planning office there.

“As a public representative, trying to represent the people of Inishowen to the best of my ability, I think having Planning back in the office in Carndonagh would make it much easier for us, as public representatives, and also for the people we represent.

“It is something which needs to be kept on the agenda. The Inishowen Municipal District councillors should try, as a team, before this term is up, to get Planning back into Carndonagh again,” said Cllr Farren.



