Improved broadband connectivity for Glenvar residents

Residents of Glenvar and the wider Fanad peninsula can avail of improved broadband connectivity.

The construction of a new telecoms tower follows a petition from the local community and involvement from local TD Joe McHugh, on receipt of which Cellnex engaged with stakeholders in the Glenvar area and began to review appropriate locations for a telecoms site in November of last year.

Last year Cellnex completed the construction of the site in Glenvar following detailed engagements with telecoms providers to encourage them to use the tower for their services.

Eir will begin their service for the Glenvar area shortly.

Community involvement throughout the process was paramount in identifying local needs with benefits for businesses through e-commerce accessibility, and private houses in terms of enhanced speeds of prime importance. The project took on even greater significance as the Covid-19 pandemic continued, forcing people to work and learn from home.

Research by ComReg1 supports the case for further investment in wireless infrastructure, with a third (32%) of people in rural areas finding their broadband inadequate to meet their needs, and almost one in five (19%) mobile phone users in rural areas reporting that their experience of using 3G or 4G data since Covid has deteriorated.

The Cellnex infrastructure at Glenvar, and the services eir will roll out, will have a meaningful impact for the community in keeping residents connected to each other and their jobs and learning institutions now and into the future.

Commenting on the project Mark Shine, Head of Site Management at Cellnex Ireland, said: “Connectivity has never been more important for rural areas than it is now. While we began this process last year before Covid-19, it took on a renewed focus with restrictions to people’s movements.

"With a noticeable switch to working and learning from home, as well as the difficulties in staying connected during these challenging times, reliable and fast mobile and broadband services are paramount.

"We were delighted to work with the community of Glenvar once we heard of their need to improve their telecoms connectivity and are pleased to see the rollout of new services from eir in the coming weeks.”

Donegal TD Joe McHugh, said: “I have been aware of the connectivity issues for the Glenvar community since their petition late last year and am pleased to see the progress which has been made to date culminating in the roll out of improved services facilitated by Cellnex and eir.

"The Glenvar community has been involved at every stage of the process and they are an example of how communities can come together and solve pressing issues.

"Molaim go mór muintir an Ghleann Bhairr as a gcuid n-iarrachtaí anseo. Tá an pobal uilig sa Ghleann Bhairr tiomanta i dtreo ár dteanga, ár n-oidhreacht agus ár gcultúr, agus beidh an feabhsú seo ar an tseirbhís leathanbhanda iontach tábhachtach do thodhchaí an cheantair tuaithe seo.”

Fergal McCann, Director of Mobile Networks, eir, said: “eir is delighted to now activate enhanced voice including 4G calling and mobile data services for the community in Glenvar, Co. Donegal and appreciate the continued support of the local community and representatives in Donegal.”