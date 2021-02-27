Weather forecast for Donegal - sunny spells and a good day in prospect

Any mist and fog will soon clear this morning, giving way to a dry day with variable cloud amounts and sunshine. Highs of 10 or 11 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will see patchy cloud and clear spells with isolated showers. Lows of zero to five degrees will produce a slight frost in some parts. Winds will be light variable or near calm allowing mist and fog patches to form, with fog becoming dense in places towards dawn.

Tomorrow will again seen some patches of fog in the near calm conditions, but sunny spells will break through in most places by the afternoon. Dry with highs of 10 to 12 degrees with light easterly breezes developing.

The outlook is for next few days is for the high pressure to bring a lot of dry and calm weather. There will be a mix of cloud and some sunny spells, with some light rain or drizzle at times. Cool at night with a risk of frost and fog as winds ease.