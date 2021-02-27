Donegal farmers to take a fresh look - IFA to hold information evening on reopened organic farming scheme

The Organic Farming Scheme will reopen next Mon, March 1st - and Donegal farmers are being asked to take a fresh look at what is on offer.

The IFA is holding an information evening for farmers considering applying for the scheme next Thursday, March 4, at 8.30 pm. The event will take place over Microsoft Teams.

Speaking in advance of the event, IFA Organics Project Team Chairman Nigel Renaghan said, "The scheme last reopened in November 2018 for four weeks. 75% of applicants were refused admission due to a flawed points-based system that discriminated against smaller land-based applicants. IFA has made it clear to the Department that this cannot happen again".

"The organic sector is badly under-resourced, and I know from speaking with farmers that there are huge information gaps."

The Department of Agriculture will be available on the night to provide details on the scheme and the points system they apply to applications. Teagasc will also supply advice on the steps to take when considering converting to organic farming and how best to tailor applications.

"Switching enterprises can be incredibly daunting, so we will also have farmers who have gone through the process available on the night to share their experiences with people. The national certification bodies IOA and Organic Trust will also be on hand to answer any questions farmers have," he said.

To register for the event visit www.ifa.ie/OFS21