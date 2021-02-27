Donegal gardaí attend "personal tragedy incident"

Contact
Gardaí attend incident in Stranorlar
Gardaí have confirmed that they attended the scene of an incident in Stranorlar this (Saturday) morning.
A local witness said he saw members of the garda armed response unit in attendance as well as an ambulance.
When contacted the Garda Press Office would not confirm any details only to say that as the incident in question was a "personal tragedy incident" they could not provide further comment.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Brian McEniff and his team are welcomed back to Donegal Town by All-Ireland U-21 winning manager Tom Conaghan, also pictured are Declan Bonner, Tommy Ryan and Seamus Bonar
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.