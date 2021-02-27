COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: High number of new cases in Donegal again; 13 additional deaths in Ireland



There has been another high number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Donegal, according to the latest figures released this evening.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19, and 738 new cases nationally.

Ten of these deaths occurred in February, one occurred in January, one occurred in October and one date of death remains under investigation.

As of midnight, on Friday, the HPSC has been notified of 738 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Here in Donegal, there have been 33 new cases.

And while the number is down on yesterday’s figure of 48, the numbers have been relatively high all week in this county.

Not surprisingly, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population for Donegal has risen again and now stands at 191.

A week ago, on Saturday, February 20, the number of new cases in Donegal was just 7.

The previous Saturday, Feb 13 it was 27; and no Saturday, Feb 6, the figure was 22.

The national average continues to improve and is now 215.8.

Of today’s 738 new cases, 311 are in Dublin, 54 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 34 in Offaly, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 270 cases are spread across 20 other counties.



As of 8am today, 550 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 135 are in ICU. There were 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as of February 24, 391,355 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

254,948 people have received their first dose

136,407 people have received their second dose