Weather forecast - a mainly dry day with sunny spells

Any mist or fog will clear through the morning leaving a mainly dry and bright day with sunny spells and just a few isolated patches of light rain. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in a light southeasterly or variable breezes.

According to Met Eireann, tonight will be largely dry night with clear spells. Mist and fog will form in a light easterly breeze, with some dense pockets developing towards dawn. There is a slight risk of frost forming with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

Monday will see mist and fog will gradually clear through Monday morning, leaving a mainly dry day with sunny spells developing through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in a light east to southeast breeze.

Outlook: A good deal of dry weather with sunny spells to start next week as high pressure continues to dominate. However, some patchy light rain and drizzle will affect the country later the week. Becoming quite cool overnight with patches of frost and fog in light winds.