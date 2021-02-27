Police say a man has been shot in Derry tonight

Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident at Milldale Crescent in the Curryneirin area of Derry.

A report was received shortly after 9pm that a male in his late teens had been shot in the leg at an alleyway in the area.

He has now been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is underway and officers would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation to call officers at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2092 27/02/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.