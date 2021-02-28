Finn Harps away to Sligo Rovers this afternoon

Finn Harps travel to meet north-west neighbours Sligo Rovers for game to be streamed for free this afternoon.

Sligo Rovers will provide a live stream and commentary service for this pre-season friendly.

The stream will be provided free of charge for all supporters on the Sligo Rovers YouTube channel.

The link is YouTube.com/SligoRoversTV

The Bit O’ Red take on Harps at The Showgrounds in a behind closed doors game.

Several of the new signings for Rovers will be in action. The one-camera stream will begin just before kick-off at 2pm. Commentary will be provided by Darragh Cox.

Sligo Rovers chief executive Colin Feehily said: “We’ve taken this measure so our loyal supporters can see the team in action before the start of the season and to give our fans something to look forward to at a difficult time for everyone.

“We all miss the interaction and the encouragement we receive in The Showgrounds from our supporters, but we’ve still felt an enormous level of support through various remote methods and messages.

“We’re also extremely grateful that the level of fundraising remains so strong.

“We feel it is very important we stay connected with everyone and for our fans to interact with us and each other. We hope everyone enjoys the game.”

Finn Harps will face the same team on April 17 at the same venue so this will give them an idea of what they can expect.