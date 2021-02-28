COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: Low number of cases in Donegal today, one year on from first case in Ireland

One year on from when the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Ireland, a senior health official said people should be extraordinarily proud, and take great heart, from the dedication and resilience shown by so many.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical, the Department of Health said: “Since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Ireland last February, our lives have changed in ways we never thought possible.”

His comments come as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

All of these deaths occurred in February.

As of midnight, Saturday, February 27, the HPSC has been notified of 612 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In Donegal, only five new cases have been reported, which is a welcome drop after a steady run of high numbers this week.

Indeed apart from Tuesday, February 16 when there were less than five cases recorded here, today’s figure is the lowest number of new cases reported in a day for several months.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population in Donegal is now 188.5. The national figure stands at 212.2.

Of today’s 612 confirmed cases, 289 are in Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 34 in Longford, 33 in Galway, 26 in Kildare and the remaining 185 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 554 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 133 are in ICU. There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 25, 409,529 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

271,594 people have received their first dose

137,935 people have received their second dose



Dr Ronan Glynn, noted how more than 6,300 people on our island have lost their lives with Covid-19.

“We remember them, and their families and friends, as well as the many people who remain seriously ill or who are dealing with long-term health issues because of this disease,” he said.

“The response of colleagues across all parts of our health system has been remarkable. We should be extraordinarily proud, and take great heart, from the dedication and resilience which has been – and continues to be - shown by everyone involved in this response.

“Almost all sectors and communities have experienced loss and have been tested in ways unimaginable to us this time last year. This pandemic and the public health response to it has had a profound impact on lives and livelihoods. But it has also demonstrated the best of us as a people, working together and buying in as a collective to what has been necessary to protect one another.

“Last Spring, we met the challenge presented to us with collective enthusiasm. Ironically, while that enthusiasm has understandably waned and gone, there are more concrete reasons for hope and optimism now than at any time over the last 12 months;

“We have seen week on week reductions in case numbers over the past six weeks and we are on track to have an incidence which is amongst the lowest in Europe;

“The number of people in hospital has fallen by 38% over the past fortnight;”

He added: “We still have a way to go. Our case numbers are still far too high and we must continue to do all we can to suppress this disease over the coming weeks. But if we can do this successfully through March, our focus will begin to turn to what we can do, rather than what we cannot.”