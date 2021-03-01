Contact

Spring is in the air - weather forecast for Donegal is for a bright day with sunny spells

Outlook for the coming week is pretty good

Staff Reporter

Today will see mist and fog gradually clear through the morning to leave a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Highest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees Celsius, in just light east to southeast or variable breezes.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will be cold and mostly clear in just light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures of minus one to plus two degrees Celsius. A touch of frost is likely, along with mist patches later.

Tomorrow looks like being a fully dry day with good spells of spring sunshine, though possibly cloudier across northern coasts. Highest temperatures of eight to 12 degrees Celsius. It will be coolest along eastern counties, in light to moderate easterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK: Overall settled for the first week of spring with high pressure bringing mostly dry and calm conditions. Chilly after dark though with possible frost and fog.

