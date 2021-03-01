Contact

Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Éireann

The weather is to be settled for the first week of spring

Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

High pressure will be bringing mostly dry and calm conditions

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Éireann is for the weather to be settled for the first week of spring with high pressure bringing mostly dry and calm conditions. Chilly after dark though with possible frost and fog.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday is for another dry day with light easterly breezes. Whilst many areas will enjoy spells of spring sunshine, it will stay cloudier across southern counties. Overnight mist and fog will generally lift during the morning. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

Cold and mostly clear in just light easterly breezes on Monday night. Lowest temperatures of -1 to + 2 degrees Celsius. A touch of frost is likely, along with mist patches later.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday is for a fully dry day with good spells of spring sunshine, though possibly cloudier across the north. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees Celsius. It will be coolest along eastern counties, in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Generally dry under broken cloud on Tuesday night, though some showery rain may move into Leinster and east Munster later. Local frost where skies stay clear, along with some mist and fog. Lowest temperatures -1 to + 2 degrees Celsius in light easterly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday says that some stray showers possible across Leinster, though most other areas staying dry with a mix of sunshine and cloud across the country. Highest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees Celsius, coolest for north and northeast counties, in just light northeast breezes.

Dry with frost and fog on Wednesday night, in light variable breezes. Lowest temperatures 0 to 4 degrees Celsius.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday and Friday will be duller and cooler days everywhere. Overall dry, though patchy drizzle may occur. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius, in light northeast breezes.

