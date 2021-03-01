Woman rescued by helicopter from Donegal hillside after sustaining injury

Contact
Man brought to hospital by helicopter
A woman has been brought to hospital by the R118 Coast Guard helicopter after sustaining an injury on Croaghan Hill near Lifford.
A spokesperson for Malin Head Coast Guard station confirmed that the team responded to a 999 call at 5.10pm on Sunday.
"It related to a female with a broken ankle," said the spokesperson.
The helicopter was deployed from Sligo and the woman was lifted safely off the hillside and brought to Letterkenny University Hospital.
