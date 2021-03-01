Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Bank of Ireland services to be offered at 58 post offices in Donegal with five branches to close

Branch network in county being reduced from 13 to eight

bank of ireland rathdowney

Bank of Ireland Rathdowney one of three in Laois for the chop

Reporter:

Reporter

Bank of Ireland will be providing banking services from 58 post offices around Donegal as it closes five branches in the county.

The branches in Bunbeg, Bundoran, Dungloe, Glenties and Moville will close from September as part of a restructuring of the network across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Eight branches will remain in Donegal in Ballybofey, Ballyshannon, Buncrana, Carndonagh, Donegal Town, Falcarragh, Killybegs and Letterkenny.

The bank announced on Monday that it is closing 103 branches across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

A new partnership with An Post will offer Bank of Ireland customers services at more than 900 locations across Ireland, including over the counter cash and cheque lodgements, withdrawals and balance enquiries.

Bank of Ireland said the new partnership with An Post means that Bank of Ireland customers can now avail of banking services at their local post office. There are post offices in Bundoran, Dungloe, Glenties and Moville and another 54 locations in the county.

The bank said the changes are in response to significant trends in how people are banking.

 Gavin Kelly, CEO, Retail Ireland with Bank of Ireland said a tipping point has been reached between online and offline banking.

 “Although the trend has been to close branches, we have kept our branch network largely unchanged over the past decade,” he said. 

“But we’ve now reached a tipping point between online and offline banking. Technology is evolving, and customers are using branches less, year on year. Between 2017 and 2020 footfall at the branches which are closing dropped by c60% on average. And even before COVID-19, branch footfall had reduced by almost a quarter over two years. Our mobile app is our busiest channel, c.430k customers log in each day, and traffic is up one third since 2018.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie