Donegal singer needs your vote to stay in Glór Tíre

TG4's county music talent show, Glór Tíre, will be back live from The Quays Bar in Galway tonight, Tuesday, March 2, with all six contestants performing.

Voting on the Glór Tíre app is open, but will close at midday today. One of the contestants will be saying goodbye if he or she doesn't get enough votes.

The six hopeful singers battle it out with help from mentors Cliona Hagan, Robert Mizzell, Mike Denver, Lousie Morrissey, Michael English and The Sheerin Family.

One of them will be Kelan Browne (17) from Ballybofey, the show’s youngest ever contestant.

He is being mentored by Robert Mizzell.

Kelan is a keen football player who plays for his local club Ballybofey United FC.

His musical influences are Elvis, Conway Twitty, Luke Combs, Johnny Cash, Kane Brown, George Jones and Randy Travis.

He needs Donegal to come out in support so get on the Glór Tíre app and have your votes in before noon.