Weather forecast for Donegal - another dry day in store

Today will be once again be dry with a mixture of sunny spells and variable cloud. But it will be cool with highest temperatures of just six to eight degrees Celsius in light to moderate easterly or variable breezes.

According to Met Éireann, tonight will generally dry under broken cloud. Localised frost where skies stay clear, along with some mist and fog patches. Lowest temperatures minus one to plus three degrees.

Tomorrow will be quite cloudy elsewhere with occasional sunny spells. Highest temperatures of seven to 12 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK: Mostly settled with some sunny spells and frost at night. However, becoming cloudier and cooler as the week progresses.