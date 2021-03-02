International Women’s Day online event in Donegal

On Monday next, March 8, the Europe Direct Information Centre Donegal and Gaeltacht will host an online event at 3pm to celebrate International Women’s Day called Adapting to New Challenges.

Adapting to New Challenges will be hosted by business consultant, Evelyn McGlynn, and feature the personal journeys and experiences of successful Donegal female entrepreneurs.

The discussion panel will also include Jo Daly, president of the Donegal Women in Business network; Mary Maguire, Donegal Women’s Centre; Catilin Nic Gabhann entrepreneur and international touring musician and Sinead Smyth, artist and entrepreneur.

During the one hour event the panel will discuss subjects like the effect of Covid on women in business, adapting your business to an online model, how to take care of your wellness and mental health, how to thrive during this challenging period and provide information on the new European recovery and resilience facility.

The manager of the EDIC Rory Gallagher said they are delighted to be able to host such an accomplished and experienced Donegal group to discuss their experiences in business.

"Their skills and drive will be essential in Donegal in the post Covid recovery,” he added.

This European Commission online event will stream live on Facebook, @edicdonegal and you can also attend the zoom meeting by e-mailing rgallagher@donegalcoco.ie.