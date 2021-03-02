Attempt to end hospital parking charges for many patients

Milford Aontú has welcomed party leader Peadar Tóibín’s submission of a new Bill to the Dáil which if passed would see the end of hospital parking charges for many people attending out-patient services.

Aontú’s Hospital Parking Bill seeks to provide entitlement to free parking for up to three hours in the car park of a public hospital, where an occupant of the vehicle (either the driver or a passenger) is attending the hospital to receive out-patient services.

Paying car parking charges while attending out patients’ services or emergency services can cause additional stress and pressure on the ill and vulnerable.

These charges are particularly sore, financially, on patients who require treatment on a regular basis.

Parking charges can be as high as €4 an hour in some hospitals, while the Irish Cancer Society reported in 2016 that 80% of patients were paying at least €60 a month.



A spokesperson for Milford Aontú, Jim Nisbet, stated: “Before the last election Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin promised to cap hospital car parking charges or provide free parking for patients. Still we wait.

"Aontú are not prepared to stand idly by while the government allow this important issue to stay on the long finger.

"We urge TDs of all parties to support Aontú’s Hospital Parking Bill and send it through the Dáil as swiftly as possible”

Milford Aontú also welcomed figures from the latest Red C/Sunday Business Post Poll showing growing support for Aontú, now only 2% behind Fianna Fáil in Ulster/Connacht.

Mr Nisbet added: “What Aontú has achieved since its launch has been phenomenal. In a little under two years we have come from a zero base to compete with the likes of the main government coalition partner in areas such as Donegal. That is a great achievement in anyone’s eyes.”