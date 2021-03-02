Doneagl gardaí issue appeal after resident returns from work to find home burgled

Gardaí are appealing for information after a burglary at a Donegal home was discovered when the resident returned from work.

The burglary took place between 3pm and 7.30pm at Meencarriga, Ballybofey on Monday, March 1.

The resident returned from work to find the front door of the house open. A number of television sets had been removed from rooms and left in the hall. A wallet containing bank cards and a Playstation 5 had been stolen.

Gardaí are appealing to residents of the area who may have seen something suspicious to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.