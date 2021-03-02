€1.7m fund to improve the homes of Donegal

A €1.7m fund for housing adaptation grants for older people and people with a disability in Donegal have been announced.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD and Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke TD, said the cash will be a major boost.

The fund, which supports home adaptations for older people, those with a disability and people with mobility issues, is 80% exchequer funding through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from Donegal County Council.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids.

Commenting Minister O’Brien said he is delighted to be in a position to allocate increased funding to Donegal County Council so that they can continue to support older people and those with a disability to live independently.

“Importantly, home adaptations help reduce the dependency on our health services by supporting independent living for as long as possible and in other instances facilitate an early return from hospital, taking pressure off already over-burdened services.

“These grants will also provide a boost to local economies, creating employment opportunities for local contractors.

"While the current shutdown in construction activity remains in place, it is very important that people are aware that housing adaptation works can continue with the consent of the homeowner and once public health guidelines are adhered to,” he said.

Minister Burke added he is also pleased that funding for their Local Authorities to administer this scheme has been increasing year on year since 2014.

"This shows the importance that is attached to the scheme and the Government’s commitment to older people and those with a disability.

“These grants have an huge impact on the quality of life of the many beneficiaries and play a vitally important role in helping people with a disability and people who are reaching an age in life when they are less mobile, to continue to live independently in their own homes.

“As Minister of State with responsibility for housing for older people and people with a disability, I am fully committed to assisting individuals to stay in their own homes and within their own communities for as long as possible and these allocations today will facilitate this goal for many,” he said.