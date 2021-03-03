One Donegal landmark selected by the Office of Public Works to go green for St. Patrick's Day

Donegal Castle, in Donegal Town, will once again be going green for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) in association with Fáilte Ireland and the St. Patrick’s Festival Organisation has confirmed that the ‘greening’ of many heritage sites and state buildings will happen for the duration of the 2021 St. Patrick’s Festival, as was the case last year..

The illumination of buildings in green has now become a worldwide phenomenon to celebrate Ireland’s national feast day.

Last year hundreds of buildings and iconic landmarks went green, including Nelson’s Column in London, the Citigroup Tower in Shanghai, the Silk Market in Beijing, the Burj Khalifa Tower in Dubai, the Cosmo Clock in Yokohama, Japan, and Niagara Falls in Canada.

This year the theme of the Festival is ‘Dúisigh Éire! Awaken Ireland!’ which invites everyone to throw off the long dark months and rise to embrace the brighter days ahead.

Donegal Castle is the only location in Donegal to get the greening treatment. Nationally, 43 locations have been selected.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister of State for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan TD, said: “This very important national and international initiative celebrates our unique cultural heritage and shines a light on Ireland.

“I would encourage all to participate in the St. Patrick’s Festival events and to celebrate what we, as a nation, have to offer as represented by our world-renowned Heritage sites and State buildings.”

The OPW will light heritage sites and State buildings for the duration of the festival, from 12 - 17 March 2020, by using green filters, specialist lamps and existing lighting control systems.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, stated “The St Patrick’s Festival week is a highlight of the calendar for creativity and tourism. “

She said she was delighted to see the extensive list of national landmarks which are part of the “greening” for St Patrick’s Day and the support of the Office of Public Works and Minister O’Donovan is appreciated.

“With St Patrick’s Festival going online this year, there is an incredible opportunity for the nation and the world to take a front row seat at all of this year’s events and the greening of our landmarks will provide a visual spectacle for us to enjoy,” she stated.