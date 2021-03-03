Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Essential upgrading and refurbishment of the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit

The home was recently inspected by HIQA and is now approved for registration

Essential upgrading and refurbishment of the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit

Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Health Services Executive has announced that it has completed essential upgrading and refurbishment of the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit, (formerly known as the  Rock). 

Ms Donna Reid, director of nursing confirmed that the home was recently inspected by HIQA and is now approved for registration. The upgraded facility can accommodate 27 residents in a combination of single shared bedrooms with ensuite facilities.

Beginning today, Wednesday, March 3, residents and staff who  transferred previously to St Joseph’s Community Hospital in Stranorlar will relocate to this upgraded unit in Ballyshannon.

Following this the residents and staff currently based at the existing Sheil Hospital will also transfer to this unit commencing the week March 15.

The move will take place over a number of weeks in order to ensure that all residents have every opportunity to become accustomed to this new, upgraded facility.

All transfers will be carried out in accordance with Public Health and Infection Prevention and Control guidelines.  All residents and their families are being communicated with on a regular basis throughout this period by nurse management.

The vacating of the Sheil Community Hospital will enable the progression of works on the major capital project on the site .

John Hayes, chief officer stated that people who have visited the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit have been impressed with the quality of the new accommodation.

"In addition the work programme on the major capital project on the Sheil Hospital site will now progress to the next essential phase of development," he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie