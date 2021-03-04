Weather forecast for Donegal, March 4, 2021 - largely dry

Today will be mainly dry and cloudy with some bright spells. Light patchy rain or drizzle will spread southwards late in the afternoon. Light easterly winds with highs of six or seven degrees.

According to Met Éireann, it will be dry overnight with long clear spells. Temperatures dropping back to minus one to plys one degrees with frost forming in places.

There will be sunny spells tomorrow, holding dry for the day. Highest temperatures of eight or nine degrees in moderate southeasterly breezes.

Friday night: Holding dry for most of the country, with rain and drizzle just affecting Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures ranging from two to four degrees in the west and south. Mostly moderate southeasterly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK: A gradual return to more unsettled conditions over the weekend.