Donegal to get just one new Garda station as part of Government’s capital plan

Declan Magee

Donegal is to receive only one new Garda station on the Government's next capital plan it has emerged.

Plans for a new Garda station for Carndonagh have been placed on the Government's capital budget for 2022 to 2028.

A search for a suitable site for the new station is being discussed in talks between Donegal County Council and the Garda superintendent in Inishowen.

An update on the project has been given to the Donegal Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

Inspector David Durkin said the proposed station is the only one in the county to be on the capital plan which has yet to be signed off.

“The new station is on it and it will be signed off,” he said.

He added talks are underway with the council to find a suitable site.

Donegal County Council chief executive John McLaughlin told the meeting the council has been working with An Garda Síochána and the Office of Public Works to see if council-owned land for the new station can be found.

Chair of the JPC Cllr Gerry McMonagle welcomed the update saying the need for a new station in the town needs to be addressed. He noted that the station is the only new one in the county expected to be on the capital plan.

The need for a new station in Carndonagh has been raised in recent years by local politicians and there have concerns about health and safety issues at the station.

