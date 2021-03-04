Former Big Brother star teams up with Muff Liquor Company

Contact
Big Brother’s most famous housemate Brian Dowling Gourounlian to launched the ‘Briantini’ range of tasty cocktails
The Muff Liquor Company, the award winning premium crafts drinks company from Donegal has announced it is teaming up with one of Big Brother’s most famous housemates Brian Dowling Gourounlian to launch the ‘Briantini’ range of tasty cocktails.
The first cocktail will go on sale on Friday, March 5 at 9pm after Brian unveils the first ‘Briantini’ on his Instagram (@bprdowling and on @muffliquorco Instagram and Facebook page at 8pm).
This collaboration will see the media presenter also once voted “Irelands Most Stylish Man”, launching his first-ever range of Muff vodka themed cocktails into the Irish market in time for St Patrick’s Day, March 17.
Brian said: “Anyone who knows or follows me knows that I love a good cocktail. I am a big fan of The Muff Liquor Company’s craft potato vodka and gin products – they are just delicious.
"I adore the brand and what Laura and the team have created up in Donegal. And naturally – every time I hear the name I have a little chuckle to myself!
"I have been asked a number of times to collaborate with brands and this is one I wanted to do from the get go – because let’s be honest who doesn’t love a cocktail?”.
Renowned for having the craic and partying with friends, Brian added: “I love going out, socializing, and having a party and a good cocktail just sets the tone for any night out or more recently in! There is nothing like an Espresso Martini on a FABULOUS night out, it is just a fantastic way to relax and have fun.
“During the lockdown, I made a real effort at the weekends to dress up, do my hair and make all types of drinks and cocktails, including the Quarantini that I created alongside Pippa O’Connor for a recent virtual charity fundraiser.
"For my 40th birthday I created the ‘Briantini’ and ever since that special night I have wanted to recreate it – for family, friends, for everyone”.
The COVID lockdown spent with his husband Arthur in Kildare has allowed Brian the time to carry out some research into cocktail making.
“I was totally dedicated to the process” says Brian with his tongue firmly in his cheek, and his dream is now a reality.
“What the last year has taught me is to take each and every opportunity that comes my way if I feel its me. And it doesn’t get more ME than a cocktail called after me!”
Inishowen-based co-owner of The Muff Liquor Company, Laura Bonner is hugely excited about the partnership with Brian Dowling Gourounlian and says cocktail lovers in Ireland are in for a real treat with the ‘Briantini’.
“We have had so much fun working with Brian. He is a fantastic person, full of enthusiasm and energy," Laura said. "He really adores our vodka and gin products and is very positive about our brand and what we stand for. Brian is very supportive of small Irish businesses and we are delighted to be collaborating with him on this exciting adventure.
"Lockdown has been tough for everyone and we believe the ‘Briantini’s’ will really hit the spot for those looking to enjoy some tasty sophistication delivered to their door for St Patrick’s Day.”
The Briantini Box will be dispatched in a beautifully designed navy and gold package that will include a menu card, a personal message from Brian, and the luxurious ingredients of Muff Vodka and fruity ingredients and mixers to make your delicious ‘Briantini’.
Priced at €39.50 they can be delivered across Ireland and ordered via The Muff Liquor company website or email Briantini@ themuffliquorcompany.com
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The competition invites participants to create their own song or rap, focusing on sharing the road safely
Diane Cannon with Theresa Kavanagh and Manus Lunny recorded at the RCC for Glasgow’s famous Celtic Connections festival
Big Brother’s most famous housemate Brian Dowling Gourounlian to launched the ‘Briantini’ range of tasty cocktails
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.