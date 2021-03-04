Former Big Brother star teams up with Muff Liquor Company

The Muff Liquor Company, the award winning premium crafts drinks company from Donegal has announced it is teaming up with one of Big Brother’s most famous housemates Brian Dowling Gourounlian to launch the ‘Briantini’ range of tasty cocktails.

The first cocktail will go on sale on Friday, March 5 at 9pm after Brian unveils the first ‘Briantini’ on his Instagram (@bprdowling and on @muffliquorco Instagram and Facebook page at 8pm).

This collaboration will see the media presenter also once voted “Irelands Most Stylish Man”, launching his first-ever range of Muff vodka themed cocktails into the Irish market in time for St Patrick’s Day, March 17.

Brian said: “Anyone who knows or follows me knows that I love a good cocktail. I am a big fan of The Muff Liquor Company’s craft potato vodka and gin products – they are just delicious.

"I adore the brand and what Laura and the team have created up in Donegal. And naturally – every time I hear the name I have a little chuckle to myself!

"I have been asked a number of times to collaborate with brands and this is one I wanted to do from the get go – because let’s be honest who doesn’t love a cocktail?”.

Renowned for having the craic and partying with friends, Brian added: “I love going out, socializing, and having a party and a good cocktail just sets the tone for any night out or more recently in! There is nothing like an Espresso Martini on a FABULOUS night out, it is just a fantastic way to relax and have fun.

“During the lockdown, I made a real effort at the weekends to dress up, do my hair and make all types of drinks and cocktails, including the Quarantini that I created alongside Pippa O’Connor for a recent virtual charity fundraiser.

"For my 40th birthday I created the ‘Briantini’ and ever since that special night I have wanted to recreate it – for family, friends, for everyone”.

The COVID lockdown spent with his husband Arthur in Kildare has allowed Brian the time to carry out some research into cocktail making.

“I was totally dedicated to the process” says Brian with his tongue firmly in his cheek, and his dream is now a reality.

“What the last year has taught me is to take each and every opportunity that comes my way if I feel its me. And it doesn’t get more ME than a cocktail called after me!”

Inishowen-based co-owner of The Muff Liquor Company, Laura Bonner is hugely excited about the partnership with Brian Dowling Gourounlian and says cocktail lovers in Ireland are in for a real treat with the ‘Briantini’.

“We have had so much fun working with Brian. He is a fantastic person, full of enthusiasm and energy," Laura said. "He really adores our vodka and gin products and is very positive about our brand and what we stand for. Brian is very supportive of small Irish businesses and we are delighted to be collaborating with him on this exciting adventure.

"Lockdown has been tough for everyone and we believe the ‘Briantini’s’ will really hit the spot for those looking to enjoy some tasty sophistication delivered to their door for St Patrick’s Day.”

The Briantini Box will be dispatched in a beautifully designed navy and gold package that will include a menu card, a personal message from Brian, and the luxurious ingredients of Muff Vodka and fruity ingredients and mixers to make your delicious ‘Briantini’.

Priced at €39.50 they can be delivered across Ireland and ordered via The Muff Liquor company website or email Briantini@ themuffliquorcompany.com