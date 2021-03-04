North Donegal blighted by illegal dumping

A Donegal councillor said he was “dismayed” by the increase in illegal dumping in the peninsula.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Terry Crossan (Sinn Féin) who provided photographs of litter, household rubbish and furniture and industrial waste, dumped in various locations across South Inishowen, said the dumping coincided with the “onset of spring”.

Cllr Crossan said: “I am dismayed by the fact that the onset of spring has seen an increase of illegal dumping at various locations in the South Inishowen area .

“Only last week there was a serious incident in the vicinity of the beautiful Lis na Grá wood . Had it not been for the prompt action of the community, this may have gone unnoticed.

“Numerous calls were made both to myself and to the Council and many people took photographs that appeared on social media .

“Donegal County Council does a tremendous job of cleaning up after such incidents but, unfortunately, more stringent measures are called for.

“I will be in touch with Council staff to impress upon them the need for additional signage at hotspot locations and the need for follow up prosecutions where evidence is available. An area near Grianán was particularly targeted over the weekend. This behaviour is totally unacceptable and I would urge the public to be vigilant and report all such incidents,” concluded Cllr Crossan.



