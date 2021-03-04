Donegal Entrepreneurs invited to submit nominations for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021

Donegal Entrepreneurs have been invited to submit their nominations, for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 competition.

Entrepreneurs from emerging businesses to established international groups, across all sectors in Donegal, are invited to submit their nominations before Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Roger Wallace, Partner Lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ireland said: “The programme, now in its 24th year in Ireland, supports entrepreneurs who are actively seeking to take their businesses to the next level and we are excited to welcome Donegal entries to this year’s programme.”

“Despite facing difficult circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic, entrepreneurs have remained resilient and determined to succeed. At EY, we believe that entrepreneurs are the moving force behind our country’s economy and will be a central part of Ireland’s recovery. Entrepreneurs have just one week left to submit their nomination and we are keen to hear from Donegal nominees, across industries, age, gender, location and background.”

The programme is open to entrepreneurs from all sectors and growth stages in the Republic and Northern Ireland. The awards programme is divided into three categories - Emerging, Industry and International - with eight finalists chosen per category. 24 finalists will be selected by an independent judging panel, comprising former winners and chaired by Anne Heraty of CPL Resources plc. Just one week remains for entrepreneurs to submit their nominations, with the call for entry closing on Tuesday 16th March. For further information, please visit www.eoy.ie.

The programme for finalists will include executive education sessions; networking fora; extensive media profiling and a week-long CEO retreat with previous finalists and winners. The annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards will take place in November where an award will be presented for each category, and the overall winner will be announced. The overall winner will then represent Ireland at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards in June 2022.

To date, more than three quarters (77%) of the Irish EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ programme have conducted business with one another. Together, the EOY alumni community generates revenues of €21bn, and employs more than 200,000 people across the island of Ireland.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Ireland programme is supported by Premium Corporate Sponsor Julius Baer International, and Government sponsors Enterprise Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland.