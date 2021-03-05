Busy Donegal store closed due to Covid contact

Contact
Raitts hardware store in Stranorlar
Busy Stranorlar hardware store, Raitts was forced to close on Thursday afternoon after it discovered it had been named as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.
The owners have issued the following statement in relation to its closure.
"We have been informed this afternoon that despite all precautions and strict adherence to guidelines, that we have been a close contact of a Covid positive case.
"We have been taking appropriate measures and advice and although not all of our team are affected, we have made the decision to close until further notice, for a deep clean and to ensure the safety of our staff and customers.
"Please bear with us and we will keep you posted."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Former Harps striker Sean Boyd, seen here in action for Harps against UCD in March 2019, has been training with the Ballybofey side ahead of the new season Picture Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.