Busy Donegal store closed due to Covid contact

Busy Stranorlar hardware store, Raitts was forced to close on Thursday afternoon after it discovered it had been named as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.

The owners have issued the following statement in relation to its closure.

"We have been informed this afternoon that despite all precautions and strict adherence to guidelines, that we have been a close contact of a Covid positive case.

"We have been taking appropriate measures and advice and although not all of our team are affected, we have made the decision to close until further notice, for a deep clean and to ensure the safety of our staff and customers.

"Please bear with us and we will keep you posted."