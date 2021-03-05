Minister McConalogue announces grants supporting investment in aquaculture enterprises

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD has given details of his Department's European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme.

€500k has been awarded to nine Donegal aquaculture companies, out of €1,811,461 in grants to 28 aquaculture companies in the State. The grant awards will support total investment of €4.5 million in the aquaculture sector. The grants are co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union and are subject to terms and conditions.

Minister McConalogue said: “I am delighted to be in a position today to provide €1.8 million in grants to 28 ambitious aquaculture companies to further the growth of their businesses and our aquaculture sector.

"These grants will support €4.5 million in investment in oyster, mussels, trout and seaweed farming. Despite two major challenges in the form of COVID and Brexit, these 28 aquaculture businesses are showing confidence in the future of their sector and are expanding their production to meet strong market demand for their quality products.

"In Donegal, these companies are creating investment in the local community and creating employment.”

"In recent years my Department invested in eliminating the licensing backlog for shellfish aquaculture producers and this is I believe being reflected in the large number of grant applications being submitted by shellfish aquaculture producers, showing renewed confidence in their capacity to expand with regulatory certainty," concluded Minister McConalogue.