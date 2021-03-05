Weather forecast for Donegal, Friday, March 5th, 2021

Today will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. A cool day however, with highest afternoon temperatures of six to eight degrees, in a light to moderate southeasterly breeze.

According to Met Éireann, it will be mostly dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells, but there will be some patchy drizzle at times near the west coast. Lowest temperatures will range from minus three to plus one degrees so frost will form in clear spells. Southeasterly winds will be light to moderate.

Tomorrow will start dry with sunny spells but it will become cloudier, with patchy rain and drizzle moving into the west. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK: Staying cool and turning more unsettled early next week with rain and stronger winds.